Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 18:10 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved on Tuesday to bring the months-long fight over voting rights to a head, paving the way for a showdown on the legislative filibuster.Schumer, from the Senate floor, moved to formally end debate on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/590199-schumer-tees-up-showdown-on-voting-rights-filibuster