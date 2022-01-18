Why The Supreme Court Almost Overturned Roe v. Wade in 1992 — But Didn’t

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 11:00 Hits: 0

In 1992, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court almost overturned Roe v. Wade. But at the last minute, they had a change of heart. This year, another conservative-leaning court will decide whether to overturn the landmark ruling that made abortion a constitutional right. In this episode of “Reigning Supreme,” senior legal reporter Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux uncovers how abortion rights have managed to survive nearly 50 years with an increasingly conservative court — and why this year may be different.

