Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what’s in the “Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act” and why Senate Democrats have taken it up despite unmoving opposition. They also ask whether a new poll showing Biden’s approval rating at just 33 percent deserves all the attention it’s been getting.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-democrats-keep-bringing-up-voting-rights-legislation/