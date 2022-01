Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022

The Jan. 6 committee has reportedly subpoenaed and obtained phone records from Eric Trump, one of former President Trump’s adult children, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., according to CNN.

