Senate Democrats Prepare To Force Manchin And Sinema On The Record

The Senate is regrouping Tuesday, initially slated to be a holiday recess, to complete a seemingly ill-fated push to reform the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.

The Democrats will have one last caucus meeting this evening, and the first roll call votes on the voting rights bills are expected Wednesday. When the Republicans filibuster the bills, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will likely try to change the filibuster rules. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV), at least, will almost certainly join with the Republicans in opposing those changes.

