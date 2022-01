Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 22:52 Hits: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) thinks there’s a “good chance” Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will face challenges in future Democratic primaries and says he would be open to supporting their opponents. Asked about the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/590281-sanders-open-to-supporting-primary-challengers-against-manchin-and-sinema