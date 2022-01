Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 23:24 Hits: 0

EMILY’s List announced on Tuesday that it will not endorse Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) unless she relents on her opposition to weakening the legislative filibuster for voting rights legislation.The statement from the progressive organization,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/590287-emilys-list-says-it-wont-endorse-sinema-unless-she-relents-on-filibuster