Jan 6 Committee Summons Trump's Crack Legal Team To Testify

BIG news out of the January 6th Committee dropped on Tuesday night. BIGLY big. Extremely BIG. Four attorneys integral to the Big Lie about the 2020 election and the dozens of failed legal challenges that followed have been summoned by the committee to testify and produce documents in about a week or so.

Rudy Giuliani...

Boris Epshteyn...

Sidney Powell...

Jenna Ellis...

COME ON DOWN! It's your turn on The Crime Is Right!

Statement from the Committee:

FLASH: House Jan 6 Committee has subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Boris Epshteyn, Jenna Ellis

Chairman says they "advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact w/ the former President..." pic.twitter.com/z6a6EymlCz — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 18, 2022 read more

