Former Newspaper Editor: 'Lying Propaganda' Works

As you probably know, I was a journalist for 20 years. So I was happy to find this Beyond Politics podcast with Matt Robison about how the old rules in media just don't work anymore. The interview is with former metro editor at the Chicago Tribune Mark Jacob.

The blizzard of lies is coming disproportionately from the Republican Party, and the mainstream media is giving those lies "more credence, more time, and more legitimacy." It's a demoralizing and dangerous situation in a democracy that requires that people have real facts and good faith analysis. The good news: Jacob has some ideas about how to fix things. The not-so-good news? None of them are easy. Here are some highlights:

