The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Stevie Wonder Calls On The Senate To End The Filibuster

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Stevie Wonder Calls On The Senate To End The Filibuster

Stevie Wonder takes the Higher Ground and Signed, Sealed, Delivered this message to the US Senate to end the filibuster:

"The filibuster is not working for democracy, why won't you?"

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/stevie-wonder-calls-senate-end-filibuster

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version