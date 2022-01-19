Stevie Wonder Calls On The Senate To End The Filibuster

Articles

Stevie Wonder takes the Higher Ground and Signed, Sealed, Delivered this message to the US Senate to end the filibuster:

Stevie Wonder signs, seals, and delivers this message to Senators who won't change the filibuster. "The filibuster is not working for democracy, why won't you?"

I'd be overjoyed if they did.pic.twitter.com/FZKORcU7DR — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 18, 2022

"The filibuster is not working for democracy, why won't you?"

Open thread below...

