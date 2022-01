Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022

Newly inaugurated Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin, the hedge funder and father of a teenage son who tried to vote illegally, has signed a slew of executive orders that include a mask ban in schools.

Youngkin begins term as Virginia governor with executive actions on critical race theory, masks in schools https://t.co/5wnrpIlUH9 — Top Most Popular News (@TPM_NEWS) January 17, 2022

Like most businessmen turned politician, he has no idea what he's doing. Because Virginia delegates that authority to local school districts, and schools are openly defying him.

Brand-spanking-new Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is vowing to let parents send their kids to school without masks, and at least 2 cities are not having it. https://t.co/G8BNUgvq9c read more

