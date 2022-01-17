The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Let's Note The Traditional Hypocrisy Of GOP On MLK Day

This is Martin Luther King day, and it's always a day of mixed messages, consisting mostly of talk without significant progress, a tsunami of hypocrisy from Republicans, and a deliberate misreading by racists of his radical message of equality.

Like this from the Ohio GOP, who is fighting like hell to make sure Black voters aren't represented:

Or Scott frigging Walker, who pulls the favorite MLK quote of racists:

