Colleyville's Synagogue Hostage Crisis And White Supremacy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 17:00 Hits: 0

We're learning more about the hostage crisis that took place in a Colleyville, TX synagogue on Saturday, and each detail is more upsetting and harrowing than the last.

To bring you up to date, a very cursory summary from the Washington Post:

Officials on either side of the Atlantic were investigating on Sunday the movements and motives of a 44-year-old British citizen who flew to Texas and held four people hostage for hours at a Dallas-area synagogue in an incident that traumatized a community and stoked fears of antisemitic violence. The standoff — which ended with Malik Faisal Akram dead and his hostages escaping — sent shock waves through the local Jewish community, produced widespread denunciations of antisemitism and sparked calls for authorities to do more to ensure safety at synagogues. During the standoff, according to law enforcement officials, the suspect brandished a gun and what he said were explosives. The gunman could be heard on a live stream that carried part of the ordeal, saying he had targeted a synagogue because the United States “only cares about Jewish lives.”

It's certainly easy enough to find the newsy information one seeks about the 10-hour standoff between Akram and Texas and Federal law enforcement that captured the attention of the nation on the wintery Saturday of a holiday weekend. The holiday? Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday.

How perverse.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/colleyville-synagogue-texas-hostage