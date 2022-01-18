Jamie Raskin Says Jan. 6th Hearings Will Be 'Like Watergate'

Articles

Mehdi Hasan filled in for Chris Hayes and welcomed Rep. Jamie Raskin as his guest.

"I was asking you about the focus of your committee on Donald Trump, and you were telling me about his affinity with Stalinistic dictators. Let's pick up there," he said.

"Vladimir Putin was the head of the KGB for 15 years. That's Donald Trump's hero. Putin said that the greatest tragedy of the 20th century was the collapse of the Soviet Union, so he's been wrapped up with Stalinist authoritarian and totalitarian politics for a long time," Raskin said.

"Look, we're getting overwhelming cooperation from people who were involved on January 6th. Probably more than 90 or 95% of the people we've contacted have come in freely and volunteered to cooperate. As we get closer to Donald Trump, we are running into that brick wall of, you know, Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon and Donald Trump as we close in on the ringleader of all of the activity.

"But we still have lots of ways of finding out what he was doing and what he was saying. Now, of course, in the Senate impeachment trial, I invited Donald Trump to come in and testify. Certainly the vast majority of Americans if they were accused of conspiring a violent insurrection against their own government would come and testify if they hadn't done it, but Donald Trump's lawyers blew that off in less time than it took him to respond to the insurrection in the first place.

