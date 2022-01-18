Anti-Vax Boston Police Sergeant Gets Cops Called On Her

Articles

Since Boston's new vaccine requirements came into effect earlier this month these anti-vax wackjobs have been going around harassing businesses for complying with the mandate. One of them happens to be a founder of an anti-vax group and has gotten herself suspended for her antics, not only here but also for harassing Boston's new mayor, Michelle Wu, who Shana Cottone seems to hold personally responsible and by picketing outside her home.

The whole farce went on for an hour, as the cops let her and her other nutjobs finish their pizza before being escorted out. Cottone, as mentioned, is currently suspended, and will in all likelihood be fired soon after Boston's mandatory vaccination for all public employees goes into effect on January 24th. She'll then be looking for a new job to replace her $160,658 salary. Good luck with that.

Raw Story captured a bit of the manufactured drama for the video above.

