Dan Crenshaw Isn't Good With Children

Dan Crenshaw, Republican Congressman from Texas, apparently believes that he can succeed in that role and still have intellectual and disinterested conversations about Jesus Christ.

Do you know who your voter is, Dan?

At a fundraiser at the Montgomery County Texas (yeah) Tea Party (what?) meeting, a ten-year-old asked Dan about an earlier comment concerning Jesus being a "hero archetype."

Here's the clip, via KPRC Radio.

Crenshaw appeared on "The Jocko Podcast" (not Tea Party evangelical affiliated?)

Dude, that kind of conversation (and yeah, you can keep the name "Rosa Parks" out of your Republican mouth, especially in the same breath with Ronald Reagan) belongs on a dorm room floor with a BONG, not on a recorded program where even TEN-YEAR-OLD Sunday School students can hear it. Even if it IS a three-hour sesh with "The Jocko Podcast."

