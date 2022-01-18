GOP Chair Lies About The Past To 'Cancel' Debates For Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 18:12 Hits: 1

Lying is the new normal for all Republicans in every capacity these days.

If you refuse to lie, you are then ostracized from the Republican Party. Just ask Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

Ignoring the fact the country was in the middle of the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, GOP chair Ronna McDaniel claims the Commission on Presidential Debates is a left-wing conspiracy against Trump.

A few days ago the RNC targeted the Commission. The RNC is now demanding significant changes be made or they will refuse to participate in its latest attempt to sabotage political norms that Trump has failed in.

Laura Ingraham began her slanted interview -- the "liberal bias of the debate commission was a total boon to Biden in 2020."

How did the CPD help Joe Biden? As if Fox is going to go into details about their lies.

McDaniel said, "The debate commission had debates start after 26 states had started voting."

Early voting started because of COVID, remember?

She continued, "They picked a moderator that had worked for Joe Biden."

The second debate was cancelled because Trump was infected with COVID.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/gop-chair-claims-virtual-presidential