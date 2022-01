Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 21:22 Hits: 7

The family of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been turning up the heat on Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) as the senators clutch onto the filibuster, which dooms any chance of passing Democrats’ voting rights legislation.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/mlk-family-call-out-sinema-manchin-filibuster-voting-rights?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mlk-family-call-out-sinema-manchin-filibuster-voting-rights