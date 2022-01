Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 23:19 Hits: 5

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday vowed to move forward with a likely doomed effort to change Senate filibuster rules as part of an effort to pass voting rights legislation.Schumer — speaking at a National Action Network...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/590092-schumer-vows-to-push-forward-with-filibuster-change-the-fight-is-not-over