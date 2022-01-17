Crockett And Lake Are Poster Children For GOP Harassment And Extremism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 21:00 Hits: 13

Among the people spotted at Donald Trump's rally in Arizona last night was one particularly bad individual:

“I love harassing cancer patients.”

A group of anti-maskers at last night’s Trump rally laughed when one of them said he loves harassing cancer patients. #TrumpRallypic.twitter.com/4ZlMKQqlLn — PatriotTakes ???????? (@patriottakes) January 16, 2022

The one who said that wasn't just trying to offend the libs. He's describing a real incident in his past. As CNN reported in November, "Ethan Schmidt-Crockett, the founder of the AntiMaskersClub, ... harassed a store specializing in wigs for cancer patients this summer because it required customers to wear masks." He videotaped it, too:

