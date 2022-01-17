The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Crockett And Lake Are Poster Children For GOP Harassment And Extremism

Category: World Politics Hits: 13

Crockett And Lake Are Poster Children For GOP Harassment And Extremism

Among the people spotted at Donald Trump's rally in Arizona last night was one particularly bad individual:

The one who said that wasn't just trying to offend the libs. He's describing a real incident in his past. As CNN reported in November, "Ethan Schmidt-Crockett, the founder of the AntiMaskersClub, ... harassed a store specializing in wigs for cancer patients this summer because it required customers to wear masks." He videotaped it, too:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/ethan-schmidt-crockett-kari-lake

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version