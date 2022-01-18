Phony Christian Lies, Says MLK Would Support Voter ID

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 00:09 Hits: 0

David Brody, a white christian political reporter for CBN, told his Real America's Voice audience the true meaning of Martin Luther King's life.

"I'm here to deliver a very important message," Brody said. "MLK is rolling in his grave right now."

Did he mean when Trump said there are very fine neo-Nazis? Or when Trump screamed about white racism?

Nope.

Brody is claiming, like almost all religious right phonies, that Biden stole the presidency with no proof or even a scintilla of truth behind their wild lies.

Brody said MLK would be outraged that Joe Biden somehow "weaseled" his way into office.

Biden won by almost 8 million votes, one of the largest victories in modern American history, but that just doesn't cut it for craven Republican scumbags.

Brody was also upset that Biden, a devout Catholic his entire life, dared to speak of God.

"As a Baptist minister, MLK would surely see Joe Biden and his parties actions as blasphemous," Brody lied.

How can any person who claimed to be religious and his case a man of God lie so completely with no hint of remorse?

"And to be clear there is not a doubt in my mind that he would also support the fight for election integrity because it would be the full truth and not the media spin," said Brody, the spokesman for a religion founded in white supremacy.

Trying to get voting rights secured for all Americans is something Republicans simply can't stand..

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/david-brody-mlk-day