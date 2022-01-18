People Just Don't Know How To Honor Dr. King

Articles

The Daily Show takes a look at how some people think that the best way to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, is a clothing sale on black clothes? A stripper show? A freaking gun appreciation day?! All the gun promotions on this weekend shows me just how far gone the right really is. The man was shot to death, for God's sake!

But if that stupidity isn't enough for you, The Daily Show put together a compilation of these and other morons that infest our world.

No wonder these nut jobs are so afraid of CRT.

Open thread below...

