Biden Stresses Urgency Of Voting Rights Legislation While Marking MLK Day

Monday, 17 January 2022

President Joe Biden honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a speech that tied the civil rights icon’s legacy to the importance of passing Democrats’ sweeping voting rights reform, which currently endangered by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) refusing to change the filibuster.

