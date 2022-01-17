The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Stresses Urgency Of Voting Rights Legislation While Marking MLK Day

President Joe Biden honored Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with a speech that tied the civil rights icon’s legacy to the importance of passing Democrats’ sweeping voting rights reform, which currently endangered by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) refusing to change the filibuster.

