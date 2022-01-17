The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Warnock Declares ‘This Is A 1965 Moment’ Amid Battle Over Filibuster And Voting Rights

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), one of Congress’ most outspoken advocates for changing the filibuster to pass Democrats’ voting rights legislation, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day pressed the senators who have poured cold water on filibuster reform to understand the urgency of the situation amid waves of state GOP anti-voting laws.

