Cristina Garcia Is The Best Candidate For CA42

CA-42 is a new, open blue district in the southeast corner of L.A. County and residents have a big decision to make between a well-funded DINO, Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia and a grassroots champion, Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia.

She's a progressive with every breath she takes; he's a conservative pretending to be a Democrat. He registered as a Republican, fought for Republican causes, worked as the California youth coordinator for the George W. Bush campaign, founded 2 Republican clubs in Long Beach and was elected to the city council as a Republican before realizing that in an area that was going bluer and bluer, he had to start pretending he was a Democrat too. So he changed his party affiliation-- but not his conservative mindset.

CA-42 stretches from communities in SELA (South East L.A.) in the north, south into Long Beach, in the midst of one of the state's most pollution-impacted areas. And that brings us to Cristina, an environmental justice hero who was officially endorsed by Blue America today. She wrote and passed-- against determined opposition from politically-connected polluters-- the landmark Assembly Bill 617 to deal with air pollution.

