Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Harry Styles Covers Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer, which seems like a good way to start our week: we need to take a sledgehammer to all the Republican machinations that are destroying our democracy.

Left Jabs tells us about Consumer Power and the Promise of Negative Branding.

Annie Asks You asks us to keep hope alive and to work to support democracy.

JobsAnger shows us how Sen. Sinema's stance on voting rights is hot nonsense.

Off The Kuff reports to us from ground zero of voter suppression: Texas.

Bonus Track: How's your New Years Resolutions going? Public Domain Review shows us the 19th Century gym!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

