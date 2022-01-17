Let's Note The Traditional Hypocrisy Of GOP On MLK Day

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
This is Martin Luther King day, and it's always a day of mixed messages, consisting mostly of talk without significant progress, a tsunami of hypocrisy from Republicans, and a deliberate misreading by racists of his radical message of equality.
Like this from the Ohio GOP, who is fighting like hell to make sure Black voters aren't represented:
Or Scott frigging Walker, who pulls the favorite MLK quote of racists:
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/lets-note-utter-hypocrisy-gop-mlk-day