Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 10:03 Hits: 1

NPR's A Martinez speaks to political strategist Matt Bennett on President Biden's messaging challenges, and what's needed to advance the White House agenda.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/17/1073566425/as-biden-prepares-to-mark-1-year-in-office-there-may-not-be-a-celebratory-mood