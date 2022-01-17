Trump's Racist Tirade Against Black MSNBC Host On MLK Day

Articles

On MLK Day, Trump ignored the national holiday to attack certain MSNBC hosts and embrace his white nationalist roots.

We are not surprised.

This past weekend, he claimed white people were being sent to the back of the line for COVID treatments.

Usually, Trump sends out multiple emails a day trying to scam funds from his supporters, but today he turned toward two MSNBC hosts, one of whom is Black, and he went full-on racist.

After bashing Joe Scarborough's morning show and his ratings, Trump then viciously attacked MSNBC host Joy Reid. What a jerk.

Somebody woke up on the wrong side of the bed this morning: pic.twitter.com/D33NtOXn8E — digby (@digby56) January 17, 2022

"On another front, looks like Unjoy Reid, the racist commentator on MSDNC (MSNBC) is toast. Her stupidity is only surpassed by our absolute lack of television persona. She never had it and never will the only thing she's good at is spewing racist state obviously no one is listening."

Maybe it was this comment that got his goat.

