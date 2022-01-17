ABC News Still Refuses To Own Up To Edited CDC Clip

Articles

[Above: CNN covers, and fact-checks, ABC News days after they botched a video of CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. -- C&L Editors]

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here.

Stubborn ABC News executives refuse to acknowledge a costly breach at the network that prompted bogus, right-wing attacks on a key administration official who is trying to shepherd the country through a pandemic. It’s the latest example of elite news outlets that won’t come clean about glaring mistakes — often involving Democrats — while at the same time they demand transparency from public officials.

The clear misstep came when “Good Morning America” edited an interview with the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky. In the TV clip, she discussed how a recent study of vaccinated people showed Covid-19 deaths were restricted mostly to people with preexisting medical conditions: “The overwhelming number of deaths — over 75 percent — occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities.”

But in the editing, ABC omitted the context that Walensky’s “75 percent” was in reference to a tiny percentage of fully vaccinated people who got sick or died.

