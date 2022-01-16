Clyburn: Voting Rights Bills ‘May Be On Life Support’ After Sinema And Manchin Oppose Filibuster Carveout

Articles

Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday acknowledged that voting rights bills remain ill-fated in the Senate, but that he hasn’t lost hope on their passage, following Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) reiterating their loyalty to the filibuster last week as Democrats looked to change Senate rules to push their election reform legislation through the evenly-split chamber.

