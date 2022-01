Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 21:58 Hits: 1

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Sunday brushed off Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) threat to vote against Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if he doesn’t “effectively work” with former President Trump.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/romney-graham-threat-mcconnell-leader?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=romney-graham-threat-mcconnell-leader