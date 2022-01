Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 16:10 Hits: 1

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) said on Sunday that the Biden administration has not reached out to him to discuss voting rights legislation as the White House works to pass two key Democratic-backed bills.Host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/589946-romney-i-never-got-a-call-from-white-house-to-discuss-voting-rights