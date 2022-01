Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 08:11 Hits: 6

Mansour Abbas broke a longstanding taboo when he led his Arab party into Israel's governing coalition last year.

(Image credit: Abir Sultan/AP File Photo)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/17/1073565965/arab-leaders-gamble-to-play-kingmaker-in-israel-is-paying-off