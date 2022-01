Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 22:03 Hits: 4

Two researchers from the Pew Research Center, Bradley Jones and Katerina Eva Matsa, discuss data showing why Americans are losing faith in the media and U.S. elections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/01/16/1073505164/why-americans-are-losing-trust-in-elections-and-the-media