KKK Trump: White People Are Being Discriminated Against Over COVID

Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022

During his rally in Arizona, Trump claimed only white people were being discriminated against when it comes to COVID treatments.

Trump said Democrats are "denigrating white people to determine who lives and who dies."

Trump sounds like a David Duke wannabe, co-opting the tactics of the old KKK Grand Wizard.

“If you’re white, you don’t get the vaccine, or if you’re white you don’t get therapeutics, it's unbelievable to think this," Trump said.

The number of white communities receiving vaccines far out-distances minority communities, but truth doesn't matter to the BIG Liar.

New York State is trying to reach minority communities, who have been underserved since COVID began, but Republicans are creating a white people racial freak-out.

Trump based his information on a Wall Street Journal op-ed, but of course he exaggerated it to the umpteenth degree.

"You get it based on race," Trump said.

That's of course not the defining factor, and we haven't seen any person put to death because of it.

