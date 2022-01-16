Chuck Todd Carries Water For Obstructionist Republicans

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 21:47 Hits: 2

Chuck Todd opened his show this Sunday blaming Joe Biden for Republican intransigence, as though there's a single one of them in the Senate that was ever going to work with him in good faith. Todd also gave credence to the sorry excuses given by the likes of Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin and their opposition to making changes to the filibuster, the death of democracy be damned.

CHUCK TODD: President Biden - after one of the worst weeks of his presidency -- touting the infrastructure bill he signed two months ago.

PRES. JOE BIDEN: There's a lot of talk about disappointments and things we haven't gotten done. We're going to get a lot of them done, I might add.

CHUCK TODD: With the looming failure of voting rights legislation --

SEN. KYRSTEN SINEMA: I will not support separate actions that worsen the underlying disease of division.

CHUCK TODD: -- and his economic plan, Build Back Better, stalled in the Senate --

SEN. JOE MANCHIN: I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't.

CHUCK TODD: -- President Biden has been unable to bridge the wide gap between progressives and moderates in his own party and is satisfying neither group.

