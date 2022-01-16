Cassidy Deludes Himself About Protecting Future Elections

Articles

Sen. Bill Cassidy appeared fully delusional about the nation's voters when he appeared on CNN's to talk with Jake Tapper about the 2020 election, Republican voter suppression laws, and the future of elections.

Suffice it to say, Cassidy has no idea what is going on with how votes are counted, or what's in the minds of voters. Furthermore, his defense of voter laws is laughable.

TAPPER: This push by Democrats in the Senate comes as legislatures in dozens of states are taking steps to restrict voting in many cases, and with Republicans invoking the big lie that the election was stolen as justification. Just to be clear, so our viewers know, you have said that Joe Biden won the election fair and square, and that you have called the big lie the big lie. But we did see Trump last night in Arizona trying to pressure legislators to decertify the 2020 election. On Friday, he called for an effort to get vote counters, more of them in office who are supporters of his. Take a listen. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) DONALD TRUMP, RETIRED FLORIDA BLOGGER: You have to be a lot sharper the next time when it comes to counting the vote. There is a famous statement. Sometimes, the vote counter is more important than the candidate. And we can't let that ever, ever happen again. They have to get tougher and smarter. (END VIDEO CLIP) read more

