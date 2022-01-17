The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Still Mad About 'Jewish Space Lasers'

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Still Mad About 'Jewish Space Lasers'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) revealed that the phrase "Jewish space lasers" hurt her feelings after it was reported that she had complained about the idea.

The phrase "Jewish space lasers" became widely used by outlets last year after Media Matters found that Greene had blamed orbital lasers for wildfires in California. She claimed in a Facebook post that the lasers had been funded in part by the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family.

During an interview with Mike Huckabee earlier this year, Greene reflected on the way she had been represented by the press.

"Terrible attacks, especially about silly things about something called 'Jewish space lasers,'" Greene said. "That was a term I had never used in my life but someone wrote an article and then they copied and pasted and put it all across the media."

"That really hurt my feelings," she added. "Because I'm a Christian and I would never say anything against any group of people, especially Israel. I would never do that."

Greene has said that she did not intend to blame Jews for the space lasers.

Watch the video below from Newsmax.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/marjorie-taylor-greene-still-mad-about

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version