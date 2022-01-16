Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

I chose this video as the subject of this morning's Bobblehead Thread about an hour before I learned a gunman had taken four hostages in a Colleyville, TX synagogue yesterday during Shabbat services.

I'm sharing it anyway. If ever we need to see and hear Mary J. Blige and LL Cool J clapping and singing Shalom Aleichem at a traditional family Shabbat dinner, this weekend is it. According to the Times of Israel, the get together came about like this:

Blige, along with rapper LL Cool J — who just recovered from COVID — and Israeli singer Itay Levi, who recently performed in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, dined together for Friday night Shabbat dinner at the home of mutual friends in New York. When the hosts Ronny and Tali Seliktar led a rousing rendition of “Shalom Aleichem,” which traditionally signals the opening of weekly Sabbath, their guests all clapped along, including Blige and LL Cool J. ... The Seliktars, who own a company called Select Jewelry, are friendly with both Levi as well as Blige and LL Cool J, and wanted the singers to meet one another, according to a source present at the meal.

After hugging the host when the song ended, LL Cool J said, “You invite ’em in, right?”

