Democrats' Case Against GOP Extremism Gains Momentum

President Joe Biden has come out swinging in the first couple weeks of 2022. His fiery speeches blasting Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection and condemning the GOP's nationwide assault on the fundamental right to vote were a historic pivot point for the president.

Biden, a longtime consensus builder with an amiable demeanor, surrendered his olive branch to the realities of the knife fight we now find ourselves in to save the republic.

“Not a single Republican has displayed the courage to stand up to a defeated president to protect Americans’ right to vote,” Biden said during his speech in Atlanta. “Not one. Not one.”

Biden's unequivocal indictment of Trump and his Republican enablers ushered in a new day in the fight for American democracy. As White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, Biden’s voting rights speech "clearly struck a nerve." That was particularly true of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who issued a blistering response from the Senate floor—otherwise known as Republicans playing defense.

