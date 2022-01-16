Rachel Campos-Duffy Melts Down Over Unvaxxed Tennis Star's Deportation

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 15:18 Hits: 3

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy attacked Americans who are under 30 years old after Australia banned tennis star, Novak Djokovic, over his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

"It is a warning," Campos-Duffy said during a Fox News segment. "And I think that the only reason that it hasn't happened here are, one, obviously we have some constitutional protections but just in terms of talking about the mindset. It's people from our generation on up who know what America always was and I think those are the people on the right, sensible people in the middle who are holding ground and fighting back and saying no to these masks."

"But if our country was run by everyone 20 to 30, I think we'd be Australia," she continued. "I think we have completely -- and by the way, if we included kids going all the way down to 15 who are even more normalized to this, um, it's over. And this is what concerns me about the American experiment. We have normalized closing churches, closing businesses, telling people what businesses can open and what businesses can't."

The Fox News host complained that abortion clinics are allowed to operate during the pandemic while some churches are allegedly not allowed to gather.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/rachel-campos-duffy-melts-down-over