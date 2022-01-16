Trump Still Endangering Life Of Police Officer Who Defended Capitol

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 16 January 2022 17:31 Hits: 4

At his lie-filled Arizona rally, Trump did his best to endanger the life of Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt while defending the Capitol against a violent mob. All while pushing the conspiracy theory that the FBI was behind the January 6th MAGA sedition riot.

Former President Donald Trump called the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol a "disgrace" and claimed the FBI was behind the insurrection.

In the first rally of the year in Florence, Arizona, Trump falsely claimed that Democrats wanted to "protect" the officer exonerated of wrongdoing in Babbitt's killing following an internal investigation.

"I watched this guy being interviewed, they wanted to protect him so they wanted to keep him. He couldn't get on television fast enough. The guy who shot Ashli Babbitt for no reason," Trump said.

Trump called the officer an"out-of-control dope" and a "disgrace."

"He's so proud of himself. Let's see how he could do without the protections that he got. And by the way, if that happened the other way around they'd be calling 'let's bring back the electric chair,'" Trump added, referencing Democrats.

