Fox News Host Mocks Trump After OAN Is Dropped By DirecTV

Fox News host Howard Kurtz seemed to mock former President Donald Trump on Sunday by calling OAN his "favorite network" after the channel was dropped by DirecTV.

During a segment on Fox News about Trump's decision to abruptly end an interview with NPR, Kurtz also pointed out that OAN is losing most of its audience.

"Speaking of Trump and the media, his favorite network, One America News, is being dropped by AT&T's DirecTV," Kurtz said. "That's a big blow to OAN in terms of its reach and its revenue."

https://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/his-favorite-network-fox-news-host-mocks

