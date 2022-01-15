The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Five Points On Greg Abbott’s Disastrous National Guard Border Deployment

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Five Points On Greg Abbott’s Disastrous National Guard Border Deployment

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced in March last year that he would be sending hundreds of Texas National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, he spurred a wave of posturing from Republican governors over “securing” the border. Following Texas’ lead, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent Florida state law enforcement officers and National Guard troops to Texas. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sent her state’s troops as well — funded by a Tennessee auto scrap billionaire

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/fivepoints/five-points-on-greg-abbotts-disastrous-national-guard-border-deployment?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=five-points-on-greg-abbotts-disastrous-national-guard-border-deployment

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version