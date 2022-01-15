The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

DirecTV To Drop Right-Wing Propaganda Channel OANN

In what may be a fatal blow to the right-wing propaganda channel, satellite service DirectTV plans to drop OANN.

DirecTV plans to drop far-right cable network One America News Network later this year, dealing a crippling blow to the otherwise low-rated network.

According to Bloomberg, who first reported the news, OANN’s contract with DirecTV expires in April. “We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” DirecTV said in a statement.

OANN — which broadcasts conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the 2020 election to its conservative audience — was even the idea of AT&T executives, who, per testimony reviewed by Reuters, asked now-CEO Robert Herring Sr. to make a conservative network to compete with Fox News in 2013. The executives, he testified, thought there were too many liberal channels. (Thanks to an acquisition of WarnerMedia in 2018, AT&T owns CNN.)

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/directv-drop-oann

