FBI Obscures Real Reasons For Being Unprepared On Jan. 6

Saturday, 15 January 2022

The details of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection are gradually emerging into view, thanks to evidence released in the indictments against key players such as Stewart Rhodes and his Oath Keepers. But there are still a number of lingering mysteries still to be resolved—and one of the most pressing is the question: Why was federal law enforcement, particularly the FBI, so utterly unprepared?

Jason Paladino at Gridrecently examined all of the FBI’s rationales for its failure to adequately prepare for the siege against Congress, and concluded correctly that all of them fail the sniff test. The only reasonable conclusion—particularly as the evidence is assembled for public viewing—is that federal law enforcement’s cozy relationship with these right-wing extremists blinded them to the reality of the nature of the beast they thought they could use as an ally.

