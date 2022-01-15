Hannity Should Really Avoid Debating On Live TV

Articles

When confronted with facts, Sean Hannity's only defense is to cut off his guests. Example #18467 is the clip above, where Austan Goolsbee, a University of Chicago Professor of Economics AND Former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Obama, literally schooled him on...everything.

Hannity was very upset that oil prices are going down recently. Denial.

Even though the right wing media frequently says it, Biden did not cut energy exports by 40%, and Goolsbee explained it plainly. Hannity kept insisting yes, but the facts tell a different story.

Oh, and let's not even get started on Hannity not understanding how the Keystone pipeline or OPEC work. At that point Prof. Goolsbee was openly laughing at him.

When it was clear that Hannity was losing this debate, he mocked the Professor's credentials...because that is what losers do. Mock, belittle and sink to personal insults.

Maybe he shouldn't be so proud of his lack of education.

