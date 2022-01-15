The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Plot Twist For Anti-Vaxxer Who Bragged That 'Rona Was A Big Joke

It never ceases to amaze me how these anti-vaxxers have an almost religious fervour about not getting vaccinated - that is, until they contract the virus and reality smacks them upside the head.

Source: Sorryantivaxxer

According to her own twitter account QT is in the hospital with COVID. QT is a long time conservative Twitterer who, besides liking knitting and high heel shoes, also loves to shit post about vaccines and mandates. Twitter is all abuzz because she's been so smug and confident until she landed in the hospital and now she admits that she's "scared".

They then show a bunch of stupid memes, all from only the last few weeks. Yvette Clark was a prolific tweeter, it seems, with over 176,000 inane tweets.

Here are a few.

870a07_ebcb3af47df64000a90b6655218dd359_mv2
870a07_6d4e4b0c1c544c4697fb2ccb1d3b1ac1_mv2

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2022/01/anti-vaxxer-who-bragged-rona-was-big-joke

