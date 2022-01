Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 15:43 Hits: 4

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was worrying about federal indictment minutes before the FBI showed up to arrest him, an attorney for Rhodes told TPM.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/muckraker/stewart-rhodes-fbi-arrest?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=stewart-rhodes-fbi-arrest